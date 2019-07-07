LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said two people were injured after a house fire in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday.
Fire officials said crews were sent to 1201 South Fourth Street, near East Charleston and South Las Vegas boulevards, just before 8 p.m. Dispatchers had received several 911 calls regarding a house on fire, as well as several explosions.
Firefighters noted heavy flames and smoke coming from a two-story, wood framed house, LVFR said.
UPDATE: TOC: 7:58PM. 1201 S 4th St. INTENSE house fire - OUT, fully involved on arrival, FFs had it under control 20 min - they saved 2 apt bldgs, 1 burn victim UMC Trauma critical from house, 1 minor smoke vic to UMC from apts, cause U/I, housegutted. #PIO1NEWS @ClarkCountyFD pic.twitter.com/RzYEKekJO7— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 7, 2019
"Just as firefighters were exiting their engine and began pulling hose to the front of the house, another significant explosion occurred with enough force that it pushed them back against their unit," LVFR public information officer Tim Szymanski said. "At that time, the fire grew in intensity."
At the same time, crews noticed a man lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex next door and it appeared he was injured, Szymasnki added.
An arriving rescue unit examined the man and found he suffered significant burns, LVFR said. The man was given immediate treatment on scene and taken to University Medical Center Trauma. He was reportedly in critical condition.
Palm trees that surrounded the house also started to burn, specifically the dead palm fronds. According to fire officials, the house was elevated between two apartment building and crews at the scene began to fear the fire would spread. As a precaution, Las Vegas Metropolitan police started to evacuate the buildings.
TRAFFIC INFO; S 4th St closed from S LV BLVD TO CHARLESTON BL. Closed about 2 more hours. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/m3rOGdMdze— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 7, 2019
The fire began to spread to one of the apartment buildings next door, and firefighters used a ladder truck to douse the flames, LFVR said. The situation was under control in less than 20 minutes and neither apartment building sustained any damage.
The home, which was built in 1931, was gutted by the fire, LVFR said.
One of the apartment occupants was treated on scene by paramedics for minor smoke inhalation. Fire officials said the person was transported to the hospital for observation as a precaution.
LVFR said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages costs have not been estimated.
