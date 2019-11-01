LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A downtown Las Vegas house fire early morning Friday displaced two people, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.
LVFR said firefighters responded to 1403 S. Sixth Street near South Las Vegas and East Charleston boulevards around 12:50 a.m. Nov. 1. When they arrived, a large one-story home was fully engulfed with fire, LVFR said.
Firefighters fought the blaze from outside, making sure the fire didn't spread to nearby homes, according to LVFR. LVFR said it took 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
LVFR said one of the occupants discovered the fire and tried to put it out with a garden hose, but was unsuccessful.
The house sustained major damage with a roof collapse during the fire. LVFR didn't have a damage estimate. A neighboring yard sustained minor damage.
Two adults lived in the house and were displaced. No one was injured in connection with the fire, LVFR said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
