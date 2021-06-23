LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hotels.com is looking for its first-ever Hotel Resident to check in for a one-of-a-kind experience.
One lucky winner can stay at some of the most popular hotels on Las Vegas Strip for a month with an experience worth $40,000.
If chosen, the Hotel Resident will live at four of the hottest hotel properties, enjoying exclusive perks, with stays and amenities included for a while month.
The hotels include The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, Park MGM, and Resorts World Las Vegas.
Each location will have its own specific perks like special dinner menus, private cabanas, spa treatments, and more.
The Vegas Hotel Resident will also receive Hotels.com Gold Rewards member status and VIP Access Privileges at eligible properties for the next year.
To become the Hotel Resident you can from now until July 2nd at Hotels.com/VegasResident.
