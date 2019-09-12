GOODSPRINGS (FOX5) -- Seven people were injured after a hot air balloon crash in Goodsprings, NV.
After 10 a.m. Thursday, a hot air balloon made a hard landing under unknown circumstances southwest of Las Vegas, according to the FAA. Nine passengers were on board.
One of the injured was flown to the hospital. The remaining six were transported to UMC trauma, according to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Buchanan.
The cause of the crash is unknown as of 12:00 p.m.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were assisting at the scene. The FAA is investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
