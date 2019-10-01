LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Sunrise Health System Hospitals are offering mammograms to patients who don't have health insurance.
During October, Sunrise hospitals are offering $75 3-D digital screening mammograms for women without insurance, according to a news release. Program participants must be at least 40. No doctor’s order is required for the screening mammograms.
Sunrise Health System Hospitals’ locations and mammography offerings in October:
Breast Center at Sunrise Hospital
3006 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 250
Las Vegas, NV 89109
Breast Center at Sunrise Hospital, the only beast center in Southern Nevada accredited by the National Accreditation Programs for Breast Centers, offers 3-D digital mammograms. Mammography patients will receive a small gift in October. One per customer; while supplies last.
To schedule a 3-D mammogram at the Breast Center at Sunrise Hospital, call 1-855-445-2246.
Red Rock Radiology
A Department of MountainView Hospital
7130 Smoke Ranch Road
Las Vegas, NV 89128
Red Rock Radiology, a department of MountainView Hospital, offers computer-aided detection 3-D mammograms. Studies have shown that using CAD can help detect breast cancer earlier, when it can be more easily treated.
To schedule a 3D mammogram at Red Rock Radiology, call 1-855-476-1268.
Southern Hills Hospital
9300 W. Sunset Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Southern Hills Hospital offers computer-aided detection 3-D mammograms. Mammography patients will receive a small gift in October. One per customer; while supplies last.
To schedule a 3D mammogram at Southern Hills Hospital, call 702-916-7253.
