PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- Four people were transported to the hospital after a school bus crash outside of Pahrump late Thursday night.
Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said the crash happened Sept. 5 around 11 p.m. on SR 160 outside of Pahrump.
Buchanan said road crews in the area were moving construction barriers and “the bus and barrier made contact.”
"I heard everybody get down and a bang," 14-year-old Elijah Hill said. "It was so loud like a gun shot. I looked up and it was like a cloud of glass. I used my arms to shield my face."
"As the dust cleared, you could see huge holes through the windows," another teen on the bus Makoa Batongbacal said.
"It’s just a miracle that no one was severely injured or decapitated, if a child would've have their head up against the window sleeping," his mother Linda Hill said.
Nevada Highway Patrol, the Nye County Sheriff's Office, Pahrump Valley Fire Rescue Services, Clark County Volunteer Fire Department Station 79, Las Vegas Metropolitan police, AMR Ambulance, Mercy Air and the Nevada Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.
According to a statement from the Nye County School District, the accident involved a piece of construction equipment on the highway near mile marker 36 on SR 160, near the Tecopa turnoff.
According to trooper Jason Buratczuk with NHP, a construction vehicle was moving concrete barriers when the school bus struck the front portion of the construction vehicle.
The bus was transporting the Pahrump Valley High School Junior Varsity football team, NCSD said. District staff immediately began calling the families of the students involved in the crash.
Hill said she did not receive a call from the school.
NHP said approximately 40 students and three coaches were on the bus.
Four students were taken to University Medical Center, two by air, and all were later released with minimal injuries, according to NCSD.
Hill's son went home with fine pieces of glass and metal in his hair and skin.
"When he got home we did have to use a vacuum to take the little pieces of glass and metal out of his hair," Hill said. "He's got some problems with his ear that was closest to the impact. He said it was just so loud that he’s not hearing very well."
"We are still investigating and have not determined fault at this time," Buratczuk said.
Hill wants to know what happened but is focused on taking care of her son.
"It doesn’t do us any good to get upset about it. It’s done," she said. "We all just need to hug our kids and be thankful that they came home."
"This crash has probably brought us closer more than anything," Elijah said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.