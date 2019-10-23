LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A helicopter crashed near the visitors center in Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday afternoon, sending two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the crash happened about 3:40 p.m. at S.R. 159 near the Red Rock Canyon visitor center. Good Samaritans nearby helped the two people in the aircraft get medical attention.
Both people were critically injured and taken to University Medical Center Trauma.
The helicopter is a Robinson R44 that crashed due to unknown circumstances, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
FAA records showed the helicopter as being registered to Binner Enterprises, LLC, a flight school based out of Henderson.
Flight records showed a similar route for the helicopter on Tuesday out of North Las Vegas Airport.
The road was closed in both directions and was expected to remain closed through the night while the investigation continued. Several agencies were involved in the investigation.
#BREAKING Helicopter Crash at SR159 near the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center. Unknown casualties at this time, SR159 is closed in both directions. Check back for updates. #redRockCanyon #nhpsocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 23, 2019
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
