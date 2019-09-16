LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Hooters Casino Hotel will begin its transformation into OYO Hotel & Casino today.
OYO announced in August that it had partnered with Highgate to rebrand the hotel at 115 E. Tropicana Blvd. Highgate will manage the property, and Paragon Gaming will continue to manage the casino.
The hotel will have 657 rooms on 19 floors, and a 35,000-square-foot casino.
According to Hooters' website, reservation information for guests planning to stay at the property have not changed, and rewards club members will see their points and benefits transferred to the new OYO Rewards Club. Tickets to shows in the Night Owl Showroom will still be honored.
The restaurants on the property, including Hooters, will remain open, according to the site.
OYO Hotels said the hotel casino will mark its first key flagship property in Las Vegas.
