LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Neighbors came together on Monday to commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day.
They were honored with a ceremony at the Purple Hearts Plaza in downtown Henderson.
"I would ask each of you today never forget your service, never forget our great country and never forget the great veterans we have and those that are serving around the world today."
The city of Henderson partnered with Honor Flight who invited ten of the veterans who have previously flown with the group.
The ceremony was small because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the thanks were big.
We talked to a veteran who told us how he ended up fighting for our country in Vietnam.
"I worked in the Pentagon and then my time came that I had to go to Vietnam, so I tell them at first I don't have to go, my brother's there. 'That's OK, we'll send you to Thailand,' and then when he leaves Vietnam, you're going to send me ... nevermind, just send me to Vietnam and I'll probably get to see my brother while I'm there," said Eugene Ramos.
Ramos joined the service in 1950 and was first sent to Korea, where he was captured and became a prisoner of war. He retired in 1972.
