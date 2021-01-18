LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Martin Luther King Day, Dr. King’s legacy is being recognized all over the country in different ways. A local advocacy group said it’s honoring him by giving back to the community.
New Era Las Vegas is a local group that advocates for Black and brown people. Members are hosting MLK Day in the Hood to honor Dr. King. They will be giving out groceries, clothes, shoes and other essential items for people who need it most.
Minister Stretch Sanders is the president of New Era and he said now more than ever, it's important to meet people where they are and help them how you can.
“To who much is given, much is required,” Sanders said. “If you are blessed financially, you have an obligation to make sure those who have nothing have something. And those who don't have much to give financially or physically, maybe you can give your time.”
If you would like to volunteer, New Era will be meeting at Sherman Garden Apartments on Monday, January 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
(1) comment
Horrible person,doesn’t deserve a holiday & streets named after him ! Another joke !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.