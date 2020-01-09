PRIMM (FOX5) -- A San Bernardino Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect on I-15 near Primm, causing an hours-long traffic shutdown.
The sheriff's office said deputies from the Barstow Station received word from Kern County Sheriff's Department around 4:43 p.m. to be on the lookout for an armed murder suspect driving a silver 2017 Nissan, possibly in the Baker area.
California Highway Patrol and Nevada Highway Patrol were looking for the vehicle when CHP spotted it stopped in the shoulder of northbound I-15 south of Stateline, according to a press release.
CHP stopped the vehicle and an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Office. Police confirmed the deputy involved in the shooting was OK.
The unidentified suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Kern County Sheriff's Office said in a release they were called around 2 p.m. to the Tehachapi area southeast of Bakersfield to check on the welfare of a resident. Deputies found a 55-year-old woman dead with traumatic injuries.
Kern County Sheriff's Office confirmed the suspect involved in that investigation was the person shot by authorities on I-15 northbound.
NHP said I-15 near the state line was shut down in both directions about 7 p.m. on Jan. 8. An hour later, southbound traffic toward California was reopened.
Northbound traffic remained closed and investigators said it would remain shut down for several hours.
Drivers were being diverted eastbound on Nipton Road to Searchlight where they will take U.S. 95 north to the Valley. Authorities estimated northbound I-15 wouldn't reopen until Thursday afternoon.
