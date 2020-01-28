LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In honor of Super Bowl LIV, Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions is offering some incentives to take home a new pet.
All cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before game day, according to a release. The following deals are good through Super Bowl Sunday:
• Linebackers, also known as senior cats over the age of 9, are $50
• Running backs, also known as adult cats ages 1 to 8, are $60
• Wide receivers, also known as kittens under age 1, are $75
• Adopt two adult cats of any age for $110
• Adopt two kittens for $125
Homeward Bound's new free-roaming adoption center allows cats and people to relax and play together, the release said. The center is at the 2675 E. Flamingo Road in Las Vegas and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
Cats and kittens are also available for adoption at PetSmart in the McCarran Marketplace, 5915 S. Eastern Ave., and Petco at 2340 E. Serene Ave. Hours for both of these locations are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information visit the Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions website or call 702-329-9771.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.