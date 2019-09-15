LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 13,000 NV Energy customers were without power in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, according to the company's outage map.
NV Energy reported the outage near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Buffalo Drive around 10 a.m. on Sept. 15. Customers in the 89108 and 89129 area codes were the ones most affected by the outage.
The company estimated power would be restored in the area between 11 a.m. and noon. According to NV Energy, the outage was caused by damage to its equipment.
Power had been fully restored in the area just after 11 a.m.
