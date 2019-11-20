LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A homeless community in a Las Vegas storm drain is trying to save what little they had after flood water came rushing through their encampment.
Dozens fought to get to higher ground Tuesday night when rain water came rushing through their makeshift homes. Some of them barely made it out.
“It just hit so quick. It went from an inch to my knees in five minutes,” said Paul Myron, who lives in the storm drain.
Help of Southern Nevada warned the homeless community of the imminent rain days before but many of them said they thought it would only drizzle.
“Most of these people, the things that they’ve collected over the months and years that they’ve been out here, most of them lost everything that they have,” said Jason Lilly, a member of the Help of Southern Nevada outreach team.
A day after their possessions w ere washed away, Lilly and a colleague were back in the tunnel to offer help and hand out dry socks.
Those in the storm drain said they know the dangers of sleeping in flood channels but many of them don’t have better options.
“That’s all I own you know? I didn’t want to go,” said Myron.
Myron had just finished washing his clothes and set up a barrier around his belongings to keep them dry.
“I’m mad at myself for not getting out earlier,” said Myron.
As floodwaters subsided many inhabitants of the storm drain began to make their way back inside despite a forecast of more rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.