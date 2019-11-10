LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A homeless man has been hospitalized after he suffered serious burns after falling asleep while smoking, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said.
Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near East Charleston, around 10:26 a.m. on Nov. 10, fire officials said. A 60-year-old homeless man was sitting on the sidewalk when he fell asleep smoking.
His clothes caught on fire and he was taken to University Medical Center's burn unit. According to LVFR, the man suffered serious burns.
FIRE VICTIM: TOC: 10:26AM 1200 block of S Las Vegas Blvd 60 yo homeless male sitting on sidewalk fell asleep while smoking, clothes caught fire, taken to UMC-Burn unit serious burns - careless smoking cause #PIO1NEWS E4, 6i3,12— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 10, 2019
Fire officials said the cause was careless smoking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.