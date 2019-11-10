Smoking

In this photo illustration a cigarette is seen burning on May 16, 2007 in London. 

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A homeless man has been hospitalized after he suffered serious burns after falling asleep while smoking, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said.

Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near East Charleston, around 10:26 a.m. on Nov. 10, fire officials said. A 60-year-old homeless man was sitting on the sidewalk when he fell asleep smoking.

His clothes caught on fire and he was taken to University Medical Center's burn unit. According to LVFR, the man suffered serious burns.

Fire officials said the cause was careless smoking.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.