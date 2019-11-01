LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A homeless man sustained severe burns after his mattress caught fire while he was sleeping Thursday night, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said.
LVFR responded to a home on F Street near Washington Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Oct. 31 to a report of a person suffering from burns. Fire officials found the man on the sidewalk, unable to walk due to severe burns to his legs.
The man had burns to his legs and hands, LVFR said. He was treated on scene then taken to University Medical Center.
Investigators believe the man was asleep with a few other homeless people in a vacant lot at E Street and Morgan Avenue. LVFR said the people had a small warming fire near the mattresses, which caused it to catch fire. LVFR said the man left the lot and was later found at F Street.
The cause appears to be accidental, LVFR said.
