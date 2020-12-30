LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A homeless man suffered minor burns after a homeless camp caught fire, spreading to a nearby warehouse which took hours to put out.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said the man was sleeping in a homeless camp at the rear of the building at 1818 Industrial Road. LVFR said they received the initial call about the fire around 11:30 p.m. Dec. 29.
When firefighters arrived, they met the homeless man who sustained injuries in the fire. Szymanski said the fire grew in intensity within a few minutes and spreading to the roof. Clark County Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department also responded to the scene once the blaze was considered a two-alarm fire.
The fire was declared under control at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. LVFR said fire investigators determined the fire started in the homeless camp behind the building. Damage to the building was estimated at $1 million.
Szymanski said it was the second fire that day that caused burns to a homeless person. Szymanski said a man was burned between a concrete wall and a business in the 2400 block of Pardee Place at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday. The man was taken to a hospital with serious burns to the legs and there was no damage to any buildings or property.
