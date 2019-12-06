LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An unlikely friendship lead to a local homeless man’s second chance.
Jason Smith was homeless for years in Las Vegas, squatted in an abandoned building near Stewart Avenue and Eastern Avenue. One day in August, a new property manager showed up.
“It’s dilapidated. It was boarded up. It had been abandoned for years. It was full of squatters,” said Dontae Scott, CEO of Housing Assistance Corp. “I told them we were investors and that we weren’t going to call the police or anything but that we were going to be rehabbing the property. “
Scott offered the squatters two choices, leave the property or stay and help with the renovation.
Smith chose to stay. He worked hard in hopes of landing a job.
“Every time he showed up to the property, I was the only one sweating and working,” said Smith. “Every time he showed up there was no one else there but me.”
Scott and his colleagues took notice of Smith’s attitude and determination. As Smith built a new a home, he also built a relationship from the ground up.
“The reason that we were even able to finish this project and get this far is because of Jason,” said Scott. “Not only are we gifting him the apartment but we’re furnishing the whole thing out.”
Scott surprised Smith with the news on Thursday. Not only will Smith have a new home, he’s been given a job by Scott to be the property manager.
“In one aspect it’s like we’re giving him a gift but I feel like he deserves every part of it,” said Scott.
“It was heart-touching you know. It made me well up,” said Smith. “I’m going to keep busting my butt for them. As long as they’ll let me.”
He was the only one of the group that wanted to elevate himself from his problems. That's a sad truth, but a truth nonetheless.
