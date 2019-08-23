LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- HomeAid Southern Nevada (HASN) said it was accepting clothing and other personal items for donation ahead of its Fall Pop-Up Shop in September.
HASN said it was accepting donations of new or gently used clothing, including pants, shirts and dresses; new underwear for men and women; new and gently used bras, and accessories such as shoes, handbags and costume jewelry.
"This pop-up shop aims to supply homeless individuals with basic necessities, allowing them to feel more comfortable in their daily life," said Nat Hodgson, CEO of SNHBA. "That encouragement, along with the many services that CARE Complex provides, will hopefully lead them down the path to obtaining self-reliance."
Donations will be accepted until Sept. 7 at HASN and Southern Nevada Home Builders Association's (SNHBA) office, located at 4175 South Riley Street, Suite 100, near West Flamingo and El Capitan Way.
The Fall Pop-Up Shop will be held on Sept. 14 at 200 Foremaster Lane, located between West Owns Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard the CARE Complex, to help benefit the homeless community, HASN said.
The Fall Pop-Up Shop "will provide hundreds of homeless individuals with the chance to 'shop' for donated clothing sourced from the local community," HASN said.
The organization also said those who are served during the pop-up can take a shower, get a haircut and receive backpacks that include items such as shampoo, body wash, lotion and sunscreen packets.
