LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said a house was gutted by a fire in the northwest valley on Thursday afternoon.
According to fire officials, LVFR firefighters were called to the 5300 block of North Fort Road, near North Fort Apache and West Ann roads about 12:24 p.m.
F3H TOC: 12:24PM. 2-Alarm fire 5315 N Fort Rd fully involved 1-sto house heavy fire on arrival, very limited fire hydrants in area, winds adding to situation, crews getting a handle on it, no injuries reported. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/OpSBoX6QmI— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 11, 2019
When they arrived, firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames coming from a one-story house. Fire officials said there were a limited number of fire hydrants available, and winds added to the situation.
Fire crews were getting a handle on the fire and managed to put it out just before 3 p.m., LVFR said. Some units from the Clark County and North Las Vegas fire departments also responded to the scene.
LVFR public information officer said one firefighter removed a U.S. flag from the front of the house so it wouldn't burn.
FORT APACHE UPDATE: What firefighter encountered when they first arrived. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/EflMW3v6CX— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 11, 2019
No injuries were reported and fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
(1) comment
Fire hydrant availability is something we usually don't think about when building a home, but this should be a lesson!
