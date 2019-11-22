LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Holiday travel is in full swing at McCarran International Airport.

Las Vegas is the nation's fourth top Thanksgiving destination this year, according to AAA.

“A little bit of vacation before everything sets off and family at home,” traveler Tonya Hendrix said at McCarran. She and her husband Tim flew in for the weekend. For the Hendrix family, Las Vegas is the pregame to their holiday meal.

“Go eat at Eataly," Tim Hendrix said. "That’s on the list. That place is good."

For others, home means Nevada.

“We are waiting for our dad; he was in El Paso in the Army,” traveler Caroline Brooks said. She and her five siblings haven’t seen their dad in four months.

Tracy Carpenter is in a similar situation. Her boyfriend has been deployed in Afghanistan for eight months.

“I’m super excited, super nervous,” she said while she waited for him.

“Just a short weekend for us. He’s leaving on Monday," Carpenter said. "He’s going to see his family for Thanksgiving and I’m going to San Antonio to visit mine." The couple hugged for several minutes when they saw each other for the first time since he left on deployment.

“It was fantastic. It was amazing. It’s something we’ve talked about the last month and a half it’s been something we’ve been really looking forward to,” Tracey’s boyfriend said after the two reunited.

According to Nevada Department of Transportation, about 300,000 visitors are expected in Southern Nevada from Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.