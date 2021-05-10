LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After an almost two-year long legal battle, a downtown Las Vegas bar is getting its day in court today.
Hogs & Heifers and Downtown Grand will meet in court over the future of the bar. In Sept. 2019, the Downtown Grand sent Hogs and Heifers a cease a desist letter along with an eviction notice. The letter said the bar created an "unsafe environment in downtown."
Hogs & Heifers owner Michelle Dell said that Downtown Grand is now using the street outside for valet only, so they're unable to hold any outdoor events or serve customers outdoors.
"I want to stay on Third Street. This is the the street I invested in, I invested almost sixteen years on this street and we are now known to be on this street," Dell said. "It's not easy to find a location and build it over time, especially when you're off the beaten path."
FOX5 reached out to the Downtown Grand. They said they had no comment at this time. Court proceedings are expected to begin Monday at 1 p.m.
