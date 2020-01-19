LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash near downtown Las Vegas told police she "blacked out" while driving home and thought she hit a parked car or a pole instead of a person, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Delilah Tormos, 32, was arrested for failure to stop at the scene of a crash on Jan. 16 following a crash that killed a pedestrian near North Las Vegas Boulevard near Owens Avenue Jan. 11.
The Clark County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man killed in the crash as 60-year-old Stanley Harmon. The coroner's office said Harmon's death was caused by multiple blunt-force injuries sustained in the accident.
Witnesses told police Harmon was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard south of Owens outside of a crosswalk when a late-model white Dodge Journey or Dodge Durango was driving north. Police said Harmon "entered the path of" the Dodge and the vehicle hit him. The man was thrown into the driveway of Woodlawn Cemetery.
Police said the Dodge kept driving north without stopping. Harmon was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
According to the arrest report, police used surveillance footage from multiple businesses in the area to identify the suspect vehicle. Police said they located the vehicle around 7 a.m. Jan. 16 in the driveway of a home in North Las Vegas.
Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified Tormos as the driver and owner of the vehicle. Police said Tormos admitted to driving home around the same time as the crash on Jan. 11.
In a recorded police interview, Tormos told police she was driving home from Fremont Street on Jan. 11 after a night of drinking. Tormos said she thought she "blacked out" while driving home, the arrest report said.
While Tormos was driving home, she said she heard a sound but wasn't sure what happened, the report said. Tormos noticed damage to the front right of her car, including the missing passenger mirror, and thought she had hit a parked car or a pole, according to the arrest report.
Tormos' roommate told police that Tormos had texted her early in the morning, saying, "I hit my damn car and broke the head light." In a second text, Tormos said, "I was to [sic] drunk and he was asleep so I fell asleep," according to the report. It's unclear if Tormos had a passenger in the car at the time of the crash.
Tormos' next court date was set for Jan. 21. As of Jan. 19, Tormos was not facing DUI or vehicular manslaughter charges.
