LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Search and Rescue and Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in locating a hiker who was last seen on Monday.
Jeffrey Kalista, 52, was last seen on June 10 at a trail head at Red Rock Canyon. Las Vegas police said Kalista could be wearing a blue baseball hat and beige shorts. His car was also spotted at the trail head.
Officials said Kalista is 5'9" and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Red Rock SAR said its members would assist police and begin searching for Kalista on Friday at the Willow Springs trail. Red Rock SAR asked anyone visiting Red Rock to keep an eye out for Kalista.
Anyone with any information in regards to Kalista's whereabouts were asked to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.
