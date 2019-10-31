Planning to turn all the lights off and binge watch some scary television shows on Halloween? According to a new report, you'll likely be watching the Twilight Zone if you're in Nevada.
To figure out each state's favorite scary series on Netflix, Reviews.org made a list of the most popular and highly rated scary series on the streaming service. From there, analysts then put each show in Google Trends and narrowed it down by state.
Black Mirror topped the list with seven states claiming it as the most popular scary show.
There was a tie for the second-most popular show as two shows both collected six states each: Devilman Crybaby and the Twilight Zone.
