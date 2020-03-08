LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to the Federal Trade Commission, more consumers reported fraud in Nevada than any other state in 2019. In response, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford warned consumers this week of common impostor scams.
In a release, Ford said impostor scams were the most common type of fraud reported in Nevada.
“Impostors do not discriminate,” Ford said in a statement. “They have developed sophisticated strategies to target all demographics, whether it’s our seniors, business owners, military families or youth. While they are often after your money, they may equally be interested in your personal information or property. All Nevadans should be alert when talking to someone they do not personally know.”
Here are some of the common impostor scams the attorney general's office highlighted:
• Scams targeting grandparents. The scammer will especially target those with grandchildren who are early teens or young adults. The impostor poses as the grandchild and tells the grandparent that they've been arrested and need to post bail. The impostor will ask the grandparent not to contact the child's parents.
• Scams targeting business owners. Impostors will call a business to verify an address, offer a free catalog or confirm a recent shipment. Later, unordered merchandise will arrive at the business and the impostor will call again, demanding payment for the supplies. Sometimes, the impostor may send a random invoice and demand payment.
• Scams targeting recently discharged military veterans. The scammer will impersonate a potential employer that found the veteran's profile on a job board, such as LinkedIn. After an interview, the impostor "hires" the veteran and instructs them to purchase work equipment through a website the scammer operates, promising reimbursement. The equipment never arrives and the reimbursement check bounces.
• Scams targeting young people. Free or discounted merchandise or college scholarships will be offered through social media. The scammer may even initiate private, romantic discussions through social media. The scammer then obtains personal information that might be used to open false credit accounts in the victims name. Impostors that initiate a romantic relationship may persuade young people to send intimate photographs and then extort them for money to prevent publication.
Here are some tips from the attorney general's office to avoid falling victim to these scams:
• Do not volunteer personal information to someone you don't personally know.
• Request to meet the impostor in person before making any decisions. If they resist, be suspicious.
• Impostors use scare tactics to persuade you to act without thinking. If the conversation creates a sense of urgency, don't be afraid to end the conversation. If the person contacting you is legitimate, they will likely contact you again.
• If someone is contacting you about an existing account, ask them to verify information about your account, such as an account number or the dates and amounts of recent payment.
• Avoid using a prepaid debit card or gift car to send money to someone you don't know.
Anyone with information about a scam or anyone who may have fallen victim to a scam can file a complaint with the attorney general's office online.
