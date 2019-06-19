LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported an outbreak of Hepatitis A within Clark County on Wednesday.
According to the Health District, 37 cases of hepatitis A were reported between January 1 and May 31, 2019. Only 17 cases of the disease were reported in 2018. No cases of hepatitis A were reported in 2017.
Of the 37 cases reported by the Health District, 86% were people who used drugs and 65% were among people experiencing homelessness. Health officials said those who are at an increased risk for hepatitis A are people who use drugs or are experiencing homelessness.
Health District officials said the disease is commonly spread from person-to-person through the "fecal-oral route." Symptoms of hepatitis A include jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine and light-colored stools.
SNHD also shared other risk factors for hepatitis A:
- Men who have sex with other men
- People with chronic liver disease
- Those with an occupational risk for infection
- People who travel or work in countries where the disease is common
- People who have direct contact with those who've contracted hepatitis A
- Those with clotting-factor disorders
Hepatitis A is treatable with vaccines, health officials said. Practicing good hygiene can also help prevent the transmission of hepatitis A. According to SNHD, washing hands thoroughly after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food can also help.
"This current outbreak of hepatitis A in our community is an unfortunate but important reminder of why vaccines are vital to both our individual and community health," said Dr. Joe Iser, Chief Health Officer of SNHD.
Since March 2017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has assisted multiple states and local health authorities in their responses to hepatitis A outbreaks, the Health District said.
In Nevada, hepatitis A vaccines have been required for school entry since July 1, 2002. However, only about one-third of the population receiving services had a documented history of receiving the hepatitis A vaccine.
According to health officials, SNHD is responding to the outbreak by using information from recent cases to identify and notify hospitals that have treated an increased number of hepatitis cases.
