HENDERSON (FOX5) – Who doesn’t love a good dog meme?
Well, a Henderson woman used the idea for a new book and the proceeds for a good cause.
Virginia Clark is the author of “Doggone Funny! 100 Cheerful Dog Memes,” which became available in January.
“A meme is a very fun idea to share pictures with captions on them,” Clark said. “Sometimes the captions are fun, sometimes they’re rude, sometimes they’re obnoxious.”
Clark's book is all dog memes because she loves working with and raising dogs, but she didn’t just have animal lovers in mind when creating it.
“This is for people with children, this is for people who are lonely or depressed,” Clark said. “Or [it’s] to be gifted to someone who is possibly suffering a loss in their family, loss of a member of the family or a pet. Somebody who is feeling down, somebody who might be sick or hospitalized.”
The meme book caught the eyes of a few people online. It debuted in the number one spot of its category on Amazon.
All the proceeds of her meme book go the Las Vegas Animal Foundation.
“And then when I realized, 'Oh, my gosh, I’m going to make this feel-good book that everyone’s going to like, I decided the best thing to do is to take the proceeds and donate them to the Animal Foundation of Las Vegas.”
She’s hoping all the doggone cuteness will make a difference for both man and man’s best friend.
“If it makes you smile and you feel good about it, then I did my job. I did it right,” Clark said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.