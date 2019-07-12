LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman who was killed in Henderson was reported missing several days beforehand by her family and friends.
Juliane Kellner, 42, was reported missing on June 28 and was last seen on the 650 block of Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson.
According to LostNMissing.org, Kellner was last seen at the Palm Villas apartments. She did not show up for work, which was considered odd for Kellner. Her daughters were scheduled to fly out to visit Kellner on July 5.
On July 10, Henderson police conducted a welfare check at a home on the 600 block of Whitney Ranch at around 10:30 a.m. Officers found a man and Kellner dead inside the home.
According to the Clark County coroner, Kellner died due to a gunshot wound to the chest and her death was ruled as a homicide. The coroner's offices was still investigating the man's identity as of July 12.
This was Henderson police's 8th homicide for 2019. Anyone with any information was urged to contact the police at 702-267-4911.
