LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There are some big sales going on both online and in stores. Local businesses hope people will shop small on Saturday.
Small Business Saturday is the biggest day of the year for a lot of local stores.
Along with scoring some good sales, business owners said shoppers will see how much the area is growing.
Pacific Diner is open seven days a week. They’re preparing for Saturday to be the busiest yet.
“We are expecting a major turnout,” the diner’s co-owner Yvonne Wallace said. “They’re going to come in here, they're going to warm their bellies, get a cup of coffee, and they're just going to spend time down here.”
Shops, restaurants and vendors hope to see a record turnout.
“For some of these businesses, this is their whole year - make or break tomorrow,” Maria Bailey said. Bailey is the president of the Water Street District Business Association.
“With us, you’re helping my son who is in Basic High School’s marching band,” Wallace said.
Along with brick and mortar stores, 120 vendors will set up shop at the Henderson Events Plaza.
“By the community coming out to support them, they can fulfill what started as a hobby to make it into a business,” Lynn Dilloo said. Dilloo co-owns Vegas Events and More.
From handmade soaps to fresh food and fan-favorite Golden Knights-themed gear, “this is where you can get that gift for that relative, you don't know what to buy them,” Tim Dilloo said. “There are so many unique gifts out here that you won't see in the stores.”
“You want something that somebody put all their heart and love and passion in,” Lynn Dilloo said. “And when you pick something like that and come tomorrow, you don't get that anywhere else.”
Businesses said this is their chance to show off how much the historic Water Street District is changing.
“We’ve have a lot of apartment buildings that are going to be built, some are under construction now,” Lynn Dilloo said. “We have Mojave Brewing Company opening up later on. More and more people are coming here walking the streets, visiting the shops and restaurants.”
Vendors at the plaza and stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Small Business Saturday. There will be activities for the whole family, including caroling, pictures with Santa and demonstrations from the Henderson Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.