HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson will hold its second annual Veteran's Resource Fair on Nov. 16.

The Veteran’s Resource Fair will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Heritage Park Senior Facility, 300 S. Racetrack Rd. A shuttle service from the Downtown Senior Center, 27 E. Texas Ave., will be provided, the release said.

The event is intended to provide veterans of all ages and their dependents, widows and widowers an opportunity for assistance and information, according to a news release. Nevada state-certified veteran advocates from several organizations will be available to provide participants with up-to-date information on benefits, housing and drug and alcohol assistance.

To learn more, visit cityofhenderson.com or call 702-267-5717.

