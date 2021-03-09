LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is planning to hold two virtual concerts in March.
The first performance will be the annual Young Artists Showcase on March 12. Soloists were picked through an online audition process. The five junior artists range from 6 to 14 years old. The performance begins at 7 p.m.
The second performance will be titled “We Are Here” and is scheduled for March 19. The program aims to celebrate Henderson’s strength and diversity as one community. It will feature contemporary composers Jessie Montgomery and Dabrinka Tabakova, alongside traditional masters Samuel Barber and Antonín Dvořák. The performance begins at 7 p.m.
Both concerts are free and can be viewed at the cityofhenderson.com
