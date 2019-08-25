HENDERSON (FOX5_ -- A Popeyes in Henderson closed its doors Sunday afternoon when nearby businesses complained about the traffic.
"Henderson is telling us that we're going to be fined a lot of money if we don't close down,” Popeyes regional manager Bill Vickers said. “We need to have security out here. The neighbors, Wendy's, are complaining about the disturbance, cars lining all the way up through their properties. So we're going to have to shut down."
Who’s the chicken sandwich king?— Chris Redfearn FOX5 (@chrisredreports) August 26, 2019
Dozens of cars lined up to try the recently introduced chicken sandwich which has been making waves on social media.
"It's insane. This Popeyes craze has America going crazy," one customer said.
