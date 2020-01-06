HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Starting today, the Henderson Police Department is targeting distracted drivers as part of Joining Forces.
The department's three-week traffic enforcement action runs through Jan. 24, according to a news release. As part of Joining Forces, agencies will work together to enforce distracted-driving laws. Joining Forces is a statewide law-enforcement program.
According to Nevada law, drivers are forbidden from using a cellphone or other electronic device any time their vehicle is in operation -- even while stopped at a red light, the release said. Drivers may use a hands-free headset or Bluetooth to make calls, but talking on the phone should not prevent them from driving safely.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are three main types of distracted driving:
• Visual: taking your eyes off the road
• Manual: taking your hands off the wheel
• Cognitive – taking your mind off what you’re doing
When texting or talking while driving, all three types of distractions happen, endangering both the person committing the violation as well as those around them, the release said.
The Henderson Police Department received $201,000 in federal funding for the extra enforcement through the Nevada Department of Public Safety's Office of Traffic Safety for the 2020 Joining Forces program.
(2) comments
Don't the police look for distracted drivers all the time. Think it would be a standard to follow everyday
add to that all the Idiots that are driving at night with Lights off.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.