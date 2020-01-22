HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A suspect fired nine rounds at officers before police returned fire and ultimately saved the suspect's life, according to newly released body-worn camera footage from the Henderson Police Department.
HPD said the officer involved shooting happened around 4 p.m. Dec. 12 when police conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle at 308 Cannes Street, near Brown Junior High.
Police learned that the motorcycle was stolen, but the riders denied it, telling officers the owner of the motorcycle was 42-year-old Daniel Thornburg. The riders indicated Thornburg was just seen at the residence where police conducted the stop.
An officer at the scene located Thornburg on the roof of an RV in the backyard of the property, HPD said.
"Looks like there may be a person on top of the trailer in the rear of the backyard ... looks like maybe gray hoodie, dark pants," a Henderson officer said on radio traffic.
HPD said Thornburg was directed to climb down. Police said Thornburg appeared to be backing down when he began firing at officers in an elevated position. Thornburg made it to the ground and fired at officers again. HPD said officers returned fire during both encounters.
Thornburg fired nine rounds at officers, according to HPD. Police previously indicated no officers were injured in the shooting.
"Involved officers performed life-saving measures on Mr. Thornburg, ultimately saving his life," HPD's Deputy Chief of Police David Burns said.
According to police, Thornburg was charged with five counts of attempted murder on a protected person, one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of ex-felon in possession of a firearm.
HPD released the full video online. Viewer discretion is advised.
This incident was the seventh officer involved shooting in 2019 for HPD. Police said they continue to investigate.
