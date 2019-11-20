HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police shot a suspect after he shot an employee of a Henderson restaurant on Wednesday night.
About 7 p.m. on Nov. 20, officers responded to an alarm call on the 10000 block of West Warm Springs, near Marks Street.
Police did not name the restaurant and there are many in the area.
Before police arrived, they were told a suspect had shot an employee of the restaurant in the chest. The suspect then took off, Lt. Kirk Moore said.
Officers got witness descriptions of the suspect and later found him. It's unknown what happened during that confrontation, but two officers fired at the suspect.
The suspect and the victim were taken to nearby hospitals in unknown condition. Police on scene were investigating the original incident as a possible robbery, but Moore could not immediately confirm.
More information was expected from Henderson Police on Thursday morning.
This was Henderson's fifth officer-involved shooting.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
