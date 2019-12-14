3rd Henderson OIS

HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department said it was investigating its third officer-involved shooting this week near Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road.

Officers were called to a Trader Joe's on the southeast corner of the intersection on Dec. 14 around 8 a.m. Henderson police said a citizen reported that a man was seen armed with a knife and was threatening to stab someone.

Police arrived and were able to locate the suspect. According to HPD, the suspect began approaching officers, which led to the officers firing their weapons.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Chief of Henderson Police Thedrick Andres said the almost consecutive police shootings that were reported this week were considered unusual for the community.

"Our police officers that are responding to these incidents, I think that the most important thing for us, is not that we don’t have any disturbing trend," he said. "I think it goes back to our officers. As we are encountering and interacting with people, we just ask that they comply and work with the officers during these incidents."

This was HPD's eighth officer-involved shooting for 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved 

