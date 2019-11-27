HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said thieves have been targeting shoppers throughout the valley, snatching purses and wallets from victims' shopping carts.
Henderson Police spokesman Officer Rod Pena said they noticed the trend in the northern side of their jurisdiction in popular shopping centers. Six people in two weeks had been targeted.
"Women are setting their purses down. They're getting distracted or they're not paying attention and walking away," said Pena. "Then we have individuals taking the purse or taking the wallet."
The victims either lost their entire purse or just the wallet when a thief reached into their shopping cart.
It wasn't known if the same culprits could be responsible for the crimes in Henderson, but officers said they want people to be on the lookout.
Pena suggested shoppers do not carry purses during the holiday shopping rush, and simply carry phones and wallets in their pockets.
He also advised people to shop with others, especially as the sun goes down. Lastly, he said people should park in well-lit areas and stash their shopping bags in trunks out of sight.
