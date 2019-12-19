HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police have released body-camera footage from an officer-involved shooting at a bar on Dec. 10.
The footage was released on Dec. 19 by Henderson police. HPD Lt. Kirk Moore said the shooting happened in the East Patrol Division within the City of Henderson.
Police received a disturbance call about 6:36 a.m. at Bourbon Street Sports Bar in the northeast corner of Boulder Highway and Major Avenue. 40-year-old Israel Valle-Lopez was identified as the suspect.
According to 911 audio that was released by Henderson police, a caller who contacted dispatch said Lopez appeared to try and get inside the business. He allegedly was banging on the door and ringing a doorbell.
The caller explained to dispatch that his Lopez's wife was there, but the caller also explained that he wasn't sure if Lopez and the woman were together. Lopez then allegedly kicked the doors and windows to try and get inside.
When officers arrived Lopez refused to obey verbal commands and was seen wielding a knife inside the business. Lopez became aggressive towards officers and tried to stab one of the officers.
Officers used deadly force, striking Lopez. He was treated on scene, according to police.
Lopez was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He faces one count of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon.
The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative pending the outcome of the investigation. No officers were injured.
This is the sixth officer-involved shooting in Henderson in 2019.
