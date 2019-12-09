HENDERSON (FOX5)-- Henderson Police released body camera footage from an officer involved shooting that took place on November 20th, 2019.
About 7:13 p.m. on Nov. 20, officers responded to an alarm call on the 1200 block of West Warm Springs, near Marks Street, in reference to a panic alarm coming from the freezer of a Pizza Hut restaurant.
In a video briefing, David Burns, Field Operations Deputy Chief of Police gave an overview of the incident. According to Officer Burns, the victim’s 911 call went out to officers, advising he was shot and dying.
When officers arrived at the restaurant, they found the employee suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, said Officer Burns.
The victim and witnesses described the shooter as a black male, 6 feet tall, wearing all black clothing, gloves, and armed with a handgun, according to police. This suspect description was broadcast to all responding officers.
Two officers located a black male later identified as Kenneth Simeus Jr. walking East in the middle of Marks Street, police said.
Officers began giving verbal commands to Simeus to get on the ground. Officers say Simeus had at least one handgun which he pointed at officers.
Police said he began firing, so they shot the suspect. Simeus later died at a local hospital.
The victim shot at the Pizza Hut was reported stable shortly after being taken to the hospital.
This was the fifth O.I.S. for Henderson Police in 2019.
(1) comment
Another animal falls to the strong 💪 arm of the Henderson Police 👮! Back thebadge ! 13% bad news.
