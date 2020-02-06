HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police are working to get two people out of a home in the Lake Las Vegas area Thursday morning.
HPD Officer Katrina Rothmeyer said police received a call around 1:40 a.m. Feb. 6 to a possible burglary at a home in the 80 block of Rezzonico Drive, off of Lake Las Vegas Parkway near The Westin.
Rothmeyer said two subjects were detained in connection to the call but police believe two more people were inside the residence refusing to come out. Rothmeyer said the scene was contained.
SWAT was on scene assisting HPD, Rothmeyer said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.