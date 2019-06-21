HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A Henderson police officer was involved in an accident but sustained minor injuries on Friday.
Officers were called to area of West Sunset Road and North Valle Verde Drive in the afternoon on June 21, Henderson police said. The officer was stopped at a red light when the patrol car was rear-ended.
The officer was transported to St. Rose Siena Hospital with minor injuries. The driver who rear-ended the officer was also sent to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported by Henderson police.
Eastbound Valle Verde was expected to be closed for approximately two hours at Sunset Road while police cleared the scene.
Check back for updates.
