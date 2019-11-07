HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police are looking for a man they believe may be targeting unlocked cars.
HPD said the subject in question was trying to find vulnerable vehicles in Henderson neighborhoods. HPD did not say what neighborhoods the man was targeting.
Anyone with information on the individual was asked to contact HPD Officer Frampton at 702-267-1001 ext. 871212. Police asked that the public contact police if they see the person and do not approach.
