HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department said it was investigating its third officer-involved shooting this week near Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road.
Officers were called to a Trader Joe's near the intersection on Dec. 14. Henderson police tweeted about police activity in the area around 8:37 a.m.
The Henderson Police Department is currently working an active scene near the intersection of Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA.... pic.twitter.com/IhaX9IWjtL— Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) December 14, 2019
Residents were advised to avoid the area.
No additional details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
