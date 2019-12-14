3rd Henderson OIS

HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department said it was investigating its third officer-involved shooting this week near Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road.

Officers were called to a Trader Joe's near the intersection on Dec. 14. Henderson police tweeted about police activity in the area around 8:37 a.m.

Residents were advised to avoid the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

