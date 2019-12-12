HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A man was shot by Henderson police Thursday afternoon following a traffic stop involving a reported stolen motorcycle.
About 4 p.m. Dec. 12, officers stopped a man and woman riding a blue Suzuki motorcycle in the 300 block of Cannes Street. During the investigation, authorities determined the motorcycle was stolen and belonged to an individual living in the area.
The man who allegedly owned the motorcycle started to run toward the back of the property, followed by an exchange of gunfire, according to police.
Police shot the man, causing injury. He was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
The man and woman who were riding the motorcycle were taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
(1) comment
Drugged low life loosers no shortage of them ! Good job Henderson Police dept .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.