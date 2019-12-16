3rd Henderson OIS
HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department has identified the officer involved in a shooting Saturday on North Green Valley Parkway.

Officer Nicklaus Hamby has been with the department since January 2017 and is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau, Henderson police said. Hamby has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Officers were called to a Trader Joe's on the southeast corner of the Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road about 8 a.m. Dec. 14 after a citizen reported a man was seen armed with a knife and threatening to stab someone.

Police arrived and found the suspect, who began approaching officers, police said. This led to the officers firing their weapons.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

It was Henderson's eighth officer-involved shooting for 2019.

