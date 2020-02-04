LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Interested in joining the police force? Henderson Police Department is hiring.
According to the department's website, those interested must meet the minimum requirements for a police officer:
- Must possess a High School Diploma, G.E.D. or equivalent.
- Must possess and maintain a valid driver license. Upon hire, possess a Nevada or "border state" driver license under conditions defined by Nevada Revised Statute 483.035
- Must be a U.S. citizen by the time of application
- Must be at least 21 years of age at the time of application
- Must have no convictions for offenses greater than a misdemeanor. Must have no convictions for offenses of domestic violence.
- Visual acuity must be correctable to 20/40 in one eye and 20/30 in both eyes.
- Hearing must be 30 decibels or less for each ear
- Must successfully complete the Henderson Police Department Academy within the time frame prescribed by the department
Henderson Police Department offers tiered starting pay incentives for education and experience:
Step 1 - High School Diploma, GED, or equivalent
Step 2 - Associate Degree or 60 completed credit hours from an accredited university or college, OR 4 years military service (honorable), OR Nevada POST Category I or III Peace Officer Certificate, OR 4 years full time sworn Law Enforcement experience
Step 3 - Bachelor's Degree from an accredited university or college
- Police: Step 1- $26.23/hour; Step 2- $27.55/hour; Step 3- $28.92/hour
Visit https://www.cityofhenderson.com/police/join-hpd for more information.
