HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department is conducting a campaign to encourage people to wear their seat belts.

Starting today, officers will be out looking for motorists and their passengers not wearing seat belts, according to a news release. The Click It or Ticket program ends Dec. 2. Officers will use saturation patrols to stop vehicles for traffic violations and then check for seat-belt use. Seat-belt violations are a secondary offense in Nevada.

Click it or Ticket is a national program sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to the release, and is the country’s most successful seat belt enforcement campaign ever. The program is credited with helping create a national seat-belt usage rate of about 89.6 percent for 2018. Seat-belt use reduces the risk of a fatal injury by up to 50 percent for front-seat occupants and up to 75 percent for rear-seat occupants.

The Henderson Police Department received $201,000 in federal funding for the extra enforcement initiatives through the Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety for the 2020 Joining Forces program, the release said. The program performance period began Oct. 1 and goes through Sept. 30, 2020.