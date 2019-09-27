HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Two men were arrested on Thursday in connection to a series of robberies, according to the Henderson Police Department.
Lesean Braddock, 26, and Byron Porter, 22, were identified as the robbery suspects and were arrested on Sept. 26, Henderson police said. Both men were booked without incident.
Braddock and Porter both face robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary while in possession of a gun charges. According to Henderson police, Porter faces an additional burglary charge.
Officers with HPD have been investigating a commercial robbery incident since Sept. 9, the department said. The robbery occurred on the 2600 block of Windmill Parkway, near North Pecos Road.
The suspects were allegedly carrying a high-powered rifle.
The robbery on Windmill was also linked to two other robberies in the Las Vegas area, Henderson police said. The suspects were described as two men who wore all black with black masks, carrying a rifle. The suspects would demand merchandise and cash before running away on foot or in various vehicles.
No injuries were reported during the robberies. Henderson police said the suspects were identified as Braddock and Porter.
Since the investigation was still open, Henderson police said no additional details would be immediately released.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact HPD at 702-267-4911. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.