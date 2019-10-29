HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police arrested a second man in connection with a January robbery turned homicide.
Deontaye Fletcher, 18, was arrested Oct. 21 on a murder charge in connection with the shooting of Matthew Lee Mergerson, 30, on Jan. 24 in the 800 block of North Major Avenue. Patrick Dewon Quinn, 30, was also arrested Sept. 20 in connection with the shooting.
Mergerson died of multiple gunshot wounds on Jan. 27, according to the Clark County coroner's office.
According to an arrest warrant, Fletcher, Damarion Braziel, 21, and Mergerson had planned to rob Fletcher's uncle who lived in the Parkwood Apartments in Henderson.
In order to draw the robbery target, Laquan Fletcher, 28, out of his apartment, Deontaye asked Laquan to help him commit a robbery, the warrant said. Laquan refused, but his roommate, later identified as Quinn, agreed to help.
Deontaye told police Quinn immediately opened fire on Mergerson, firing multiple rounds, the arrest warrant stated.
The warrant stated that due to the fact that Deontaye "clearly conspired to commit a robbery" with Braziel, Mergerson and Quinn, which led to Mergerson's death, Deontaye would face a murder charge.
Deontaye's next court date was set for Oct. 30.
